Show page conent if reffered otherwise 404

i want to show page contents to a visitor if page is clicked through a site, otherwise show 404 page, i mean no direct access
for this i am using this reffer code.
<?php
if(!isset($_SERVER['HTTP_REFERER'])){
// redirect them to your desired location
header('location:404.php');
exit;
}
?>
but if user directly access same page in same browser again he gets 404 i want to show page content even if user access it again in same browser . for this i applied the session
<?php
session_start();// At the very top of your page. Literally THE TOP.
// Set our session variable only if it is not currently set.
if (!isset($_SESSION['referrer'])) {
$_SESSION['referrer'] = $_SERVER['HTTP_REFERER'];
header('location:404.php');
exit;
} ?>
it works even if visitor refresh or direct access the page in same browser but if i check this code after clearing the cache on first click i gets 404. on next opening it works fine why it shows 404 on first try
any idea what issue in this code