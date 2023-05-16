Show / Hide datalist on event

JavaScript
1

In FireFox, by default on clicking the input element the data list shows/hides. I need the same functionality on Chrome.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<head>
    <meta charset="utf-8" />
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1" />    
    <title>HTML5 Data List</title>
    <style type="text/css">
    .hidden { display:none; }    
    </style>
    <script>
    document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () =>
    {        
        document.getElementById("ice-cream-choice").addEventListener("click", () =>
        {
            document.getElementById("ice-cream-flavors").classList.toggle('hidden');            
        }); 
    });        
    </script>
</head>
<body>

<label for="ice-cream-choice">Choose a flavor:</label>
<input list="ice-cream-flavors" id="ice-cream-choice" name="ice-cream-choice">

<datalist id="ice-cream-flavors">
    <option value="Chocolate">
    <option value="Coconut">
    <option value="Mint">
    <option value="Strawberry">
    <option value="Vanilla">
</datalist>

</body>
</html>