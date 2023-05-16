Show / Hide datalist on event

In FireFox, by default on clicking the input element the data list shows/hides. I need the same functionality on Chrome.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8" />
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1" />
<title>HTML5 Data List</title>
<style type="text/css">
.hidden { display:none; }
</style>
<script>
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () =>
{
document.getElementById("ice-cream-choice").addEventListener("click", () =>
{
document.getElementById("ice-cream-flavors").classList.toggle('hidden');
});
});
</script>
</head>
<body>
<label for="ice-cream-choice">Choose a flavor:</label>
<input list="ice-cream-flavors" id="ice-cream-choice" name="ice-cream-choice">
<datalist id="ice-cream-flavors">
<option value="Chocolate">
<option value="Coconut">
<option value="Mint">
<option value="Strawberry">
<option value="Vanilla">
</datalist>
</body>
</html>