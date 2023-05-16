Show / Hide datalist on event

In FireFox, by default on clicking the input element the data list shows/hides. I need the same functionality on Chrome.

<!DOCTYPE html> <head> <meta charset="utf-8" /> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1" /> <title>HTML5 Data List</title> <style type="text/css"> .hidden { display:none; } </style> <script> document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { document.getElementById("ice-cream-choice").addEventListener("click", () => { document.getElementById("ice-cream-flavors").classList.toggle('hidden'); }); }); </script> </head> <body> <label for="ice-cream-choice">Choose a flavor:</label> <input list="ice-cream-flavors" id="ice-cream-choice" name="ice-cream-choice"> <datalist id="ice-cream-flavors"> <option value="Chocolate"> <option value="Coconut"> <option value="Mint"> <option value="Strawberry"> <option value="Vanilla"> </datalist> </body> </html>