Show content when all the css and js are done loading

I have this code that removes the preloader when the document is loaded.

I use packages like select2. These packages are still loading even if the event listener is done.

window.addEventListener('load', ()=>{

		/*--------------PRELOADER-------------*/
		const body = document.querySelector('body');
		const loader = document.querySelector('.loader');
		if(loader) {
			loader.classList.add('fade');
			body.classList.remove('overflow-hidden');
		}
});

Is there a way to show the preloader untill ALL of the content including packages have been loaded?