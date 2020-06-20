Show content when all the css and js are done loading

I have this code that removes the preloader when the document is loaded.

I use packages like select2. These packages are still loading even if the event listener is done.

window.addEventListener('load', ()=>{ /*--------------PRELOADER-------------*/ const body = document.querySelector('body'); const loader = document.querySelector('.loader'); if(loader) { loader.classList.add('fade'); body.classList.remove('overflow-hidden'); } });

Is there a way to show the preloader untill ALL of the content including packages have been loaded?