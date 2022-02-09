Show an hidden div based on its selected ID

I have a local webpage to show my classes with their students, one at a time (carousel-like), with this code:

<script type="text/javascript"> var currentIndex = 0; window.addEventListener("load", function () { postsArray = document.getElementById("posts").value; postsArray = JSON.parse(postsArray); renderTitle(); }); function showPrevious() { currentIndex--; var previous = document.querySelector(".post.active").previousElementSibling; document.querySelector(".post.active").className = "post"; previous.className = "post active"; renderTitle(); } function showNext() { currentIndex++; var next = document.querySelector(".post.active").nextElementSibling; document.querySelector(".post.active").className = "post"; next.className = "post active"; renderTitle(); } function renderTitle() { document.querySelector(".previous-post").style.visibility = "hidden"; document.querySelector(".next-post").style.visibility = "hidden"; if (postsArray[currentIndex + 1] != null) { document.querySelector(".next-post").style.visibility = "visible"; document.getElementById("next-post-title").innerHTML = postsArray[currentIndex + 1].title; } if (postsArray[currentIndex - 1] != null) { document.querySelector(".previous-post").style.visibility = "visible"; document.getElementById("previous-post-title").innerHTML = postsArray[currentIndex - 1].title; } } </script> <?php require "$root/PDO_connect.inc"; $sql = $pdo->query(" SELECT c.ID_classe, c.classe, c.anno_nascita, c.imagelink, c.imagemap, c.mapname, c.note, s.cognome, s.nome, s.dati_personali, s.abitazione FROM studenti__classi c INNER JOIN studenti s WHERE s.ID_classe = c.ID_classe ORDER BY c.ID_classe "); $classi = $sql->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_GROUP); $count = 0; $posts = array(); foreach($classi as $classe => $students) { printf("<div id=\"" . $classe . "\" data-value=\"" . $classe . "\" class=\"post " . ($count++ == 0 ? 'active' : '') . "\"> <div class='left'> <h2>" . $students[0]['classe'] . " (<span class='min'>" . $classe . "</span>) - nati nel: <b>" . $students[0]['anno_nascita'] ."</b></h2>

<p>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>

" . $students[0]['imagemap'] . " <p><img class='expansible fl' alt='immagine della classe' tabindex='1' usemap='" . $students[0]['mapname'] . "' src='" . $students[0]['imagelink'] . "' /></p>

</div>"); echo " <div class='right'>

<table class='tabella sortable'>

<thead><tr><th>cognome</th><th>nome</th><th>abitazione</th><th>note</th></tr></thead>

<tbody> "; foreach($students as $student) { printf("<tr><td><b>$student[cognome]</b></td> <td>$student[nome]</td><td>$student[abitazione]</td><td>$student[dati_personali]</td></tr>"); } echo "</tbody>

</table>

</div>

</div>"; } ?> <input type="hidden" id="posts" value="<?php echo htmlentities(json_encode($posts)); ?>"> </div> <div id="piede"> <span onclick="showPrevious();"><b>previous class</b></span> <span id="previous-post-title"></span> - . - . - <span onclick="showNext();"><b>next class</b></span> <span id="next-post-title"></span> ** - ** <!-- **the following is just an attempt, probably not correct, because, there is already, above other js code** --> <script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/2.1.1/jquery.min.js"></script> <select class="form-control" name="attribute_pa_license" id="uniqueid"> <option value="s043" class="attached enabled">s043</option> <option value="gol3" class="attached enabled">gol3</option> </select> </div>

As a result I have now many divs, each with its own id. All are invisible, except one, the one with “active” class, as expected.

Now, I would like to learn how to apply (with js) the class “active” to a given id (selected with a select - option html tag, possibly).

Someone could help me?