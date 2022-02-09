Show an hidden div based on its selected ID

I have a local webpage to show my classes with their students, one at a time (carousel-like), with this code:

<script type="text/javascript">
    var currentIndex = 0;
 
    window.addEventListener("load", function () {
        postsArray = document.getElementById("posts").value;
        postsArray = JSON.parse(postsArray);
 
        renderTitle();
    });
 
    function showPrevious() {
        currentIndex--;
 
        var previous = document.querySelector(".post.active").previousElementSibling;
        document.querySelector(".post.active").className = "post";
        previous.className = "post active";
 
        renderTitle();
    }
 
    function showNext() {
        currentIndex++;
 
        var next = document.querySelector(".post.active").nextElementSibling;
        document.querySelector(".post.active").className = "post";
        next.className = "post active";
 
        renderTitle();
    }        
 
    function renderTitle() {
        document.querySelector(".previous-post").style.visibility = "hidden";
        document.querySelector(".next-post").style.visibility = "hidden";
 
        if (postsArray[currentIndex + 1] != null) {
            document.querySelector(".next-post").style.visibility = "visible";
            document.getElementById("next-post-title").innerHTML = postsArray[currentIndex + 1].title;
        }
 
        if (postsArray[currentIndex - 1] != null) {
            document.querySelector(".previous-post").style.visibility = "visible";
            document.getElementById("previous-post-title").innerHTML = postsArray[currentIndex - 1].title;
        }
    }
</script>

<?php
    require "$root/PDO_connect.inc";
    
    $sql = $pdo->query("
    SELECT c.ID_classe, c.classe, c.anno_nascita, c.imagelink, c.imagemap, c.mapname, c.note, s.cognome, s.nome, s.dati_personali, s.abitazione 
    FROM studenti__classi c
    INNER JOIN studenti s
    WHERE s.ID_classe = c.ID_classe 
    ORDER BY c.ID_classe
    ");
    $classi = $sql->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_GROUP);
    $count = 0;
    $posts = array();
 foreach($classi as $classe => $students) { 
     printf("<div id=\"" . $classe . "\" data-value=\"" . $classe . "\" class=\"post " . ($count++ == 0 ? 'active' : '') . "\">
     <div class='left'> 
     <h2>" . $students[0]['classe'] . "  (<span class='min'>" . $classe . "</span>) - nati nel: <b>" . $students[0]['anno_nascita'] ."</b></h2>\n
     <p>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n
     " . $students[0]['imagemap'] . "
     <p><img class='expansible fl' alt='immagine della classe' tabindex='1' usemap='" . $students[0]['mapname'] . "' src='" . $students[0]['imagelink'] . "' /></p>\n
     </div>");
     echo "
     <div class='right'>\n
     <table class='tabella sortable'>\n
     <thead><tr><th>cognome</th><th>nome</th><th>abitazione</th><th>note</th></tr></thead>\n
     <tbody>
     ";
     foreach($students as $student) {
         printf("<tr><td><b>$student[cognome]</b></td> <td>$student[nome]</td><td>$student[abitazione]</td><td>$student[dati_personali]</td></tr>");
    }
    echo "</tbody>\n</table>\n
    </div>\n</div>";
 }
?>

  <input type="hidden" id="posts" value="<?php echo htmlentities(json_encode($posts)); ?>">
 </div>
 
  <div id="piede">
  
   <span onclick="showPrevious();"><b>previous class</b></span>
   <span id="previous-post-title"></span>
  - . - . -
   <span onclick="showNext();"><b>next class</b></span>
   <span id="next-post-title"></span>
   ** - **
   
   <!-- **the following is just an attempt, probably not correct, because, there is already, above other js code** -->
   <script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/2.1.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
    <select class="form-control" name="attribute_pa_license" id="uniqueid">
     <option value="s043" class="attached enabled">s043</option>
     <option value="gol3" class="attached enabled">gol3</option>
   </select>
   
  </div>

As a result I have now many divs, each with its own id. All are invisible, except one, the one with “active” class, as expected.
Now, I would like to learn how to apply (with js) the class “active” to a given id (selected with a select - option html tag, possibly).
Someone could help me?

You’ve got the code there in your example, you just have to tweak it.

var selectedID = document.getElementById("idGoesHere");
    selectedID.className = "post active";

Of if you’re doing it with a function, use a variable instead of a hard coded value…

var selectedID = document.getElementById(variableName);
    selectedID.className = "post active";
Thank you.
But, I am not an expert of javascript: how I should write (/call) that code within an <option> tag?