Show an hidden div based on its selected ID

Some times the best way to learn is to try but it would be something like this…
document.getElementById('selectfieldId').addEventListener('change', function() {
// remove the active class from the other elements
document.querySelector(".post.active").className = "post";
// IF the value of the select is the direct id of the div...
// if the name is not in the value, you'll have to adjust the this.value part
var selectedID = document.getElementById(this.value);
selectedID.className = "post active";
});