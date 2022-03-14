Show an hidden div based on its selected ID

Thank you.
But, I am not an expert of javascript: how I should write (/call) that code within an
<option> tag?
Thank you.
Some times the best way to learn is to try but it would be something like this…
document.getElementById('selectfieldId').addEventListener('change', function() {
// remove the active class from the other elements
document.querySelector(".post.active").className = "post";
// IF the value of the select is the direct id of the div...
// if the name is not in the value, you'll have to adjust the this.value part
var selectedID = document.getElementById(this.value);
selectedID.className = "post active";
});
I did it! Thank you very much!
This the code:
function selectId() {
document.getElementById('selectfieldId').addEventListener('change', function() {
// remove the active class from the other elements
document.querySelector(".post.active").className = "post";
// IF the value of the select is the direct id of the div...
// if the name is not in the value, you'll have to adjust the this.value part
var selectedID = document.getElementById(this.value);
selectedID.className = "post active";
});
}
and then:
<select class="form-control" id="selectfieldId" onChange="selectId();">
<option value="">--Please choose an option--</option>
<optgroup label="some label">
<option value="gol3">some name</option>
</optgroup>
<optgroup label="some label">
<option value="s42">some name</option>
<option value="s43">other name</option>
</optgroup>
</select>
You shouldn’t need that part with the event listener. They should do the same thing…
If I remove that code, it does not work anymore
That’s because you wrapped the event listener in a function. You need one or the other, not both.
You are right: the trick was to put your script at the end of the file.
Thank you!
It’s best practice to put ALL scripts at the end of the file. This allows the DOM to be loaded before the scripts are run, so all elements are available to run against.
I have a further question, but I don’t know if put it here or open a new thread. Someone could tell me what I should do?
The question is: it would be possible to set a given div visible (by setting its class as ‘active’, with a javascript command) from an external (php/html) link?
So far I open a php (local) webpage with this code
http://localhost/scuola/hashtag-classi.php?tag=gol3. And it works, but I get only one class.
It would be possible to get non only that class (as that code can do), but all my classes, with only one visible, that is as if (to remaining in the example in this thread) I selected in
<select> tag, the
<option> value was gol3 (I mean
<option value="gol3">).
In other words: it would be possible to set an option value of a select tag in web page from an external link?
In this way, keeping (almost all) the code already given, I could a) have only one (php) file (while now I have two php files: one to browse all my classes and one to show only one, coming from another php file) and, mainly, b) even opening a given class (gol3), I could easily browse all other, if I want.
Thank you.
You could, but I’m not sure why you would.
Remember, javascript should always add capability, not be dependent on them. So putting a display element dependent on JS may be a mistake because people can run with JS disabled. I know of at least three people who only turn JS on if they absolutely have to, even in this day and age.
Thank you. The webpage we are speaking about, is only in localhost. So the problem should not be present.
I’m still not sure I understand exactly what you’re trying to do, or what value it would provide, but to set the value of a select object is simply setting the value of the select element to one of the option values.
This is the same basic concept except I’m using buttons instead of calling an external page. The value in the change function is what you would need to use with the value returned from your ajax call.
Thank you. Yes, your code do what I want, but within a (the same) page.
What code should I use to get it working from a link in an external page? Something like:
<a href="my-path/myfile/[and here?]">open-gol3
</a>.
The code in the destination page is, as said above:
<script type="text/javascript">
document.getElementById('selectfieldId').addEventListener('change', function() {
document.querySelector(".post.active").className = "post";
var selectedID = document.getElementById(this.value);
selectedID.className = "post active";
});
</script>
I’m still not getting what you want to do. You can’t affect a permanent change on a different page than what you’re on without doing some sort of file system (localDB, db, etc) change.
If you’re looking to use the output from a link to an external page, then you’re talking about using an ajax pattern. There are MANY threads on that topic here, so search for some examples, give it a shot and post if you have further problems.
Essentially, you’ll have to make the ajax call, get the results back from the call, then use that as the value passed to the function instead of what was in the button code I gave you.
If I’m understanding correctly, you want to link to the page and have different parts of it visible.
It is possible for JavaScript to do that based on the querystring, where it examines that querystring and adjust the presentation of the page based on what is there.
Thank you. Yes, indeed: a querystring. I will see next days how to do.
Today, after searching about querystring, I tried this code, re-using the working js code, but unsuccessfully:
if ( url.indexOf( '?value' ) !== -1 ) {
document.querySelector(".post.active").className = "post";
var selectedID = document.getElementById(this.value);
selectedID.className = "post active";}
I tried also this
const urlParams = new URLSearchParams(window.location.search);
const cla = urlParams.get('cla');
document.getElementById('selectfieldId').value = cla;
and in the address bar of the browser http://my-path/my-file?cla=gol3
Using Dave’s example from post #14 this seems to work fine.
const urlParams = new URLSearchParams(window.location.search);
const cla = urlParams.get('cla');
change(cla);
Thank you. Do you mean something like this?
function change(newValue) {
document.querySelector('#selectfieldId').value = newValue;
const urlParams = new URLSearchParams(window.location.search);
const cla = urlParams.get('cla');
change(cla);
}
But this code doesn’t work still, I guess because “newValue” should be replaced by something other, I suppose according to the main js code (#15).
No. That JS that Paul gave you would replace the click events that are attached to the buttons/
Instead of the click event, you’re going to need another event to trigger the change() method. Document load or something like this. That’s where Paul’s code is going to need to go.