Show an hidden div based on its selected ID

I have a local webpage to show my classes with their students, one at a time (carousel-like), with this code:
<script type="text/javascript">
var currentIndex = 0;
window.addEventListener("load", function () {
postsArray = document.getElementById("posts").value;
postsArray = JSON.parse(postsArray);
renderTitle();
});
function showPrevious() {
currentIndex--;
var previous = document.querySelector(".post.active").previousElementSibling;
document.querySelector(".post.active").className = "post";
previous.className = "post active";
renderTitle();
}
function showNext() {
currentIndex++;
var next = document.querySelector(".post.active").nextElementSibling;
document.querySelector(".post.active").className = "post";
next.className = "post active";
renderTitle();
}
function renderTitle() {
document.querySelector(".previous-post").style.visibility = "hidden";
document.querySelector(".next-post").style.visibility = "hidden";
if (postsArray[currentIndex + 1] != null) {
document.querySelector(".next-post").style.visibility = "visible";
document.getElementById("next-post-title").innerHTML = postsArray[currentIndex + 1].title;
}
if (postsArray[currentIndex - 1] != null) {
document.querySelector(".previous-post").style.visibility = "visible";
document.getElementById("previous-post-title").innerHTML = postsArray[currentIndex - 1].title;
}
}
</script>
<?php
require "$root/PDO_connect.inc";
$sql = $pdo->query("
SELECT c.ID_classe, c.classe, c.anno_nascita, c.imagelink, c.imagemap, c.mapname, c.note, s.cognome, s.nome, s.dati_personali, s.abitazione
FROM studenti__classi c
INNER JOIN studenti s
WHERE s.ID_classe = c.ID_classe
ORDER BY c.ID_classe
");
$classi = $sql->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_GROUP);
$count = 0;
$posts = array();
foreach($classi as $classe => $students) {
printf("<div id=\"" . $classe . "\" data-value=\"" . $classe . "\" class=\"post " . ($count++ == 0 ? 'active' : '') . "\">
<div class='left'>
<h2>" . $students[0]['classe'] . " (<span class='min'>" . $classe . "</span>) - nati nel: <b>" . $students[0]['anno_nascita'] ."</b></h2>\n
<p>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n
" . $students[0]['imagemap'] . "
<p><img class='expansible fl' alt='immagine della classe' tabindex='1' usemap='" . $students[0]['mapname'] . "' src='" . $students[0]['imagelink'] . "' /></p>\n
</div>");
echo "
<div class='right'>\n
<table class='tabella sortable'>\n
<thead><tr><th>cognome</th><th>nome</th><th>abitazione</th><th>note</th></tr></thead>\n
<tbody>
";
foreach($students as $student) {
printf("<tr><td><b>$student[cognome]</b></td> <td>$student[nome]</td><td>$student[abitazione]</td><td>$student[dati_personali]</td></tr>");
}
echo "</tbody>\n</table>\n
</div>\n</div>";
}
?>
<input type="hidden" id="posts" value="<?php echo htmlentities(json_encode($posts)); ?>">
</div>
<div id="piede">
<span onclick="showPrevious();"><b>previous class</b></span>
<span id="previous-post-title"></span>
- . - . -
<span onclick="showNext();"><b>next class</b></span>
<span id="next-post-title"></span>
** - **
<!-- **the following is just an attempt, probably not correct, because, there is already, above other js code** -->
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/2.1.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<select class="form-control" name="attribute_pa_license" id="uniqueid">
<option value="s043" class="attached enabled">s043</option>
<option value="gol3" class="attached enabled">gol3</option>
</select>
</div>
As a result I have now many divs, each with its own id. All are invisible, except one, the one with “active” class, as expected.
Now, I would like to learn how to apply (with js) the class “active” to a given id (selected with a select - option html tag, possibly).
Someone could help me?