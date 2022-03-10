Show an hidden div based on its selected ID

I have a further question, but I don’t know if put it here or open a new thread. Someone could tell me what I should do?

The question is: it would be possible to set a given div visible (by setting its class as ‘active’, with a javascript command) from an external (php/html) link?

So far I open a php (local) webpage with this code http://localhost/scuola/hashtag-classi.php?tag=gol3 . And it works, but I get only one class.

It would be possible to get non only that class (as that code can do), but all my classes, with only one visible, that is as if (to remaining in the example in this thread) I selected in <select> tag, the <option> value was gol3 (I mean <option value="gol3"> ).

In other words: it would be possible to set an option value of a select tag in web page from an external link?

In this way, keeping (almost all) the code already given, I could a) have only one (php) file (while now I have two php files: one to browse all my classes and one to show only one, coming from another php file) and, mainly, b) even opening a given class (gol3), I could easily browse all other, if I want.

Thank you.