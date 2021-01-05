Should I use the figure element?

@Ray.H,

Yes, I read that this weekend, but HTML5 is somewhat confusing…

I guess a < table . isn’t the same as a graph that is an image, and thus could be a < figure >, right?

It just seemed like a < figure > might be semantically correct, because in a book you could see a Figure 1 that is a table, right?

If I shouldn’t use a < figure > for my table, then should it be a < section > since the table is all of the content of the web page minus the mast?

(I have heard people grumble about some of the design choices in HTML 5 and I agree!)