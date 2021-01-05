Should I use the figure element?

Usually a <figure> is an image, illustration, diagram, code snippet, etc., that is referenced in the main flow of a document, but that can be moved to another part of the document or to an appendix without affecting the main flow.
Being a sectioning root, the outline of the content of the <figure> element is excluded from the main outline of the document.
A caption can be associated with the <figure> element by inserting a <figcaption> inside it (as the first or the last child). The first <figcaption> element found in the figure is presented as the figure’s caption.
If your using an HTML5 doctype … <!doctype html>
Then bring yourself up to date on all the new elements available to you as they add semantic meaning to your document.
Your right, it doesn’t make sense. Absolute positioning relates to CSS styling, not HTML semantics.
I could have an <h1> heading that would be an important part of the document outline. Then I could style that with CSS absolute positioning to remove it from the normal page flow (that just means it won’t push on other elements like blocks normally do).
But it did not loose any semantic value because it is still a vital part of the document due to the semantic weight of an <h1> tag.
The specs are saying it’s not part of the document outline so the answer is no.
But it has more meaning than just a generic element like a div or span.
Read the definition of it from W3C The main element (click that link and read it ALL)
The main element represents the main content of the body of a document or application.
The main content area of a document includes content that is unique to that document and excludes content that is repeated across a set of documents such as site navigation links, copyright information, site logos and banners and search forms (unless the document or application’s main function is that of a search form).
Authors must not include the main element as a descendant of an article , aside , footer , header or nav element.
It looks like a good start for YOUR page indeed.
Not all sites will be the same so you build your page according to the content’s needs.
When you validate your page just check “outline” and it will give you the page outline at the end of the results. That will show you which elements get included. I know all headings get shown, not sure about others.
As you’ve learned in this thread the main element is not going to earn any brownie points with google.
The best way to do that is to just build properly coded pages and keep the HTML as semantic as possible.
I like to keep the pages on a site following the same general template. Though some pages may deviate a little based on their content.
It’s not going to hurt to have your table in the main tag, especially if it is the main content on that page.
Your probably going to need your table in a wrapper of some sort (div or main). In your other thread I used a wrapping div so the table would scroll on small screens. It was overflowing the page wrapper and causing you to have to scroll the page wrapper. In doing that you could see the table hanging out past the page wrapper’s border.
That’s why I used overflow-x:auto on the table wrapper. So it would scroll on it’s own within the page wrapper.
Since it helps organize content - and thus help Google crawl web pages - I actually figured you would get “brownie points” from Google.
In other words, use old-school HTML elements?
But above you made it sound like I’d get no extra credit from search engines?
Yes, I have a wrapper around my table so I can center it more easily.
Hmmm… That is another question I have. In my finished web page that includes my table - lots of modifications since we last spoke - I see a buff-colored bubble in Firefox’s Develoepr Tools that says “overflow” next to < body >.
I have been using the Responsive Tool, and I am happy with how things look, but I guess I have an error/issue somewhere, but am unable to track it down…