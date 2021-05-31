Should I use GoDaddy for my domain provider?

Domain or web hosting? Honestly I would stay away from GoDaddy. If you are getting a domain, there are cheaper alternatives (and pretty much any provider is fine for the domain name part of things). If you are talking about web hosting, I would go with a host like BlueHost or Siteground. They can be a bit more pricy compared to others, but their services is bar none some of the best I have seen.

If you are really tech savy and want to really get your hands dirty, you could even setup a website on something like AWS and be your own host. The advantage here is that you can tweak everything and install whatever you want.

But just shop around for your host and pick one that fits your needs. As for the actual domain registrar, you can go with anyone really.