Should I use GoDaddy for my domain provider?

I am going to let my dad buy me a domain that I chose on GoDaddy how is their security is it really good? I need it for my Ecommerce website thanks for all the help and one more question is the cost a good/bad deal and it really worth it?
Domain or web hosting? Honestly I would stay away from GoDaddy. If you are getting a domain, there are cheaper alternatives (and pretty much any provider is fine for the domain name part of things). If you are talking about web hosting, I would go with a host like BlueHost or Siteground. They can be a bit more pricy compared to others, but their services is bar none some of the best I have seen.
If you are really tech savy and want to really get your hands dirty, you could even setup a website on something like AWS and be your own host. The advantage here is that you can tweak everything and install whatever you want.
But just shop around for your host and pick one that fits your needs. As for the actual domain registrar, you can go with anyone really.
I prefer small hosts and get better customer service. They might not answer questions immediately but if you want something installed they are likely to help or do it for you.
I also have two sites on “custom” packages as I didn’t need to go up to the next price band so save a few pounds a year.
Most hosts are secure now as they all tend to use the same software but the problem can be other sites on the shared server that may have loopholes.
Most hosts now do backups whereas a few years ago you had to do it yourself and if you pick a host with cPanel it is quite simple to setup the options and emails. Some hosts have their own management software and a friend was on one of those and it was a nightmare to do anything.
Good luck with your website and you can come back here if you have problems.