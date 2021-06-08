Should I use GoDaddy for my domain provider?

I prefer small hosts and get better customer service. They might not answer questions immediately but if you want something installed they are likely to help or do it for you.

I also have two sites on “custom” packages as I didn’t need to go up to the next price band so save a few pounds a year.

Most hosts are secure now as they all tend to use the same software but the problem can be other sites on the shared server that may have loopholes.

Most hosts now do backups whereas a few years ago you had to do it yourself and if you pick a host with cPanel it is quite simple to setup the options and emails. Some hosts have their own management software and a friend was on one of those and it was a nightmare to do anything.

Good luck with your website and you can come back here if you have problems.