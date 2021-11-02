Should I use flexbox or grid to display some store items?

I’m trying to learn flexbox and grid but creating an e-commerce design. I’m at the stage where I need to display the store items on the page. Basic, one after the other
<section class="store_items">
<article><img src="https://via.placeholder.com/300x199" alt="" srcset=""></article>
<article><img src="https://via.placeholder.com/300x199" alt="" srcset=""></article>
....
</section>
Here’s the css.
.store_items {
display: flex;
flex-flow: row wrap;
justify-content: space-evenly;
}
article {
margin: 20px auto;
}
Adding the
20px gap with
gap didn’t work well.
Two questions:
- Is this the right way or should I be using
grid?
- Am I right in adding the margin top/bottom to the
articleor is there a way to do it on the parent with flex?
- The image below is the result. Is there a way to keep the last
articleto the left (if items are odd)