Should I use flexbox or grid to display some store items?

#1

I’m trying to learn flexbox and grid but creating an e-commerce design. I’m at the stage where I need to display the store items on the page. Basic, one after the other

<section class="store_items">
    <article><img src="https://via.placeholder.com/300x199" alt="" srcset=""></article>
    <article><img src="https://via.placeholder.com/300x199" alt="" srcset=""></article>
....
</section>

Here’s the css.

.store_items {
  display: flex;
  flex-flow: row wrap; 
  justify-content: space-evenly;
}
article {
  margin: 20px auto;
}

Adding the 20px gap with gap didn’t work well.

Two questions:

  1. Is this the right way or should I be using grid?
  2. Am I right in adding the margin top/bottom to the article or is there a way to do it on the parent with flex?
  3. The image below is the result. Is there a way to keep the last article to the left (if items are odd)

#2

Flex is a great tool for this kind of “card” style layout.

The property you want for this is justify-content

#3

With that:-

You are adding it top and bottom. The shorthand with just two values sets the top and bottom to the first and the left and right to the second.
To add only to the top use 3 values, where the 3rd is for the bottom.
margin: 20px auto 0;
Alternatively use gap

#4

Quick example using the default value for justify-content and gap instead of margin.
Probably needs some refinement, but it’s a start.

For semantics I also altered the section and article tags for a list.

#6

is there a way to add a 20px gap on the left and on the right of the elements as well? (what’s why I was using space-evenly)

I guess I could add padding to .store_items. Just wondered whether it should be done with flex.

Thanks

#7

That would probably be the way, gap just goes between items.