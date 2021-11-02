Should I use flexbox or grid to display some store items?

I’m trying to learn flexbox and grid but creating an e-commerce design. I’m at the stage where I need to display the store items on the page. Basic, one after the other

<section class="store_items"> <article><img src="https://via.placeholder.com/300x199" alt="" srcset=""></article> <article><img src="https://via.placeholder.com/300x199" alt="" srcset=""></article> .... </section>

Here’s the css.

.store_items { display: flex; flex-flow: row wrap; justify-content: space-evenly; } article { margin: 20px auto; }

Adding the 20px gap with gap didn’t work well.

Two questions: