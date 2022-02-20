Should I use AJAX for this?

I have this form



<form action="add_country.php" method="POST" name="country_form"> <select class="form-control" id="Country" name="Country" onchange="this.form.submit()"> <option value=1>Test Country 1</option> <option value=2>Test Country 2</option> <option value=3>Test Country 3</option> <option value=4>Test Country 4</option> </select> </form>

and am trying to create an effect so if you select a country, the state select box is filtered.So now, when I select a Country from

I get

Array ( [Country] => 2 ) 4: Test State 4 5: Test State 5 6: Test State 6

so the form is handled correctly.

I want to submit the form so the whole page doesnt need a refresh (only the state select bex.

I gather AJAX is good.

Do I just need