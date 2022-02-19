Should I use AJAX for this?

I have this form

and am trying to create an effect so if you select a country, the state select box is filtered.
So now, when I select a Country from

<form action="add_country.php" method="POST" name="country_form">
<select class="form-control" id="Country" name="Country" onchange="this.form.submit()">
<option value=1>Test Country 1</option>
<option value=2>Test Country 2</option>
<option value=3>Test Country 3</option>
<option value=4>Test Country 4</option>
</select>	
</form>

I get

Array
(
    [Country] => 2
)

4: Test State 4
5: Test State 5
6: Test State 6

so the form is handled correctly.
I want to submit the form so the whole page doesnt need a refresh (only the state select bex.
I gather AJAX is good.
Do I just need

<script>
	const xhr = new XMLHttpRequest();

	xhr.onload = () => {
	  const serverResponse = document.getElementById('Country');
	  serverResponse.value = this.responseText;
	};

	const requestData = `id=${serverResponse.value};

	xhr.open('post', 'add_country.php');
	xhr.setRequestHeader('Content-type', 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded');
	xhr.send(requestData);       
}
</script>
It’s recommended these days that the Fetch() API is used for ease of use and reliability instead of AJAX.

this
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cuEtnrL9-H0

Yes, that’s a suitable resource by which to learn more about it.

I gather I need to understand AJAX, then move on to that (My Coworker said thats the best way). So Im stuck, have a form, but when its submitted, to

<?php echo '
';print_r($_POST);echo '
'; ?>

why does the console show an empty array?
Heres the script

<script>
document.getElementById('Country').addEventListener('change',postCountry);
  
    function postCountry(e){
      e.preventDefault();


      var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest();
      xhr.open('POST', 'state_options.php', true);
      xhr.setRequestHeader('Content-type', 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded');

      xhr.onload = function(){
        console.log(this.responseText);
      }

      xhr.send();
    }

</script>

Oh, I had to use

xhr.send("Country="+document.getElementById('Country').value);
To answer your question: No, use the fetch API.
It is far more reliable and returns a promise which results in much more understandable code.
More understandable code makes for easier debugging.