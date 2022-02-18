Should I use AJAX for this?

JavaScript
I have this form

and am trying to create an effect so if you select a country, the state select box is filtered.
So now, when I select a Country from

<form action="add_country.php" method="POST" name="country_form">
<select class="form-control" id="Country" name="Country" onchange="this.form.submit()">
<option value=1>Test Country 1</option>
<option value=2>Test Country 2</option>
<option value=3>Test Country 3</option>
<option value=4>Test Country 4</option>
</select>	
</form>

I get

Array
(
    [Country] => 2
)

4: Test State 4
5: Test State 5
6: Test State 6

so the form is handled correctly.
I want to submit the form so the whole page doesnt need a refresh (only the state select bex.
I gather AJAX is good.
Do I just need

<script>
	const xhr = new XMLHttpRequest();

	xhr.onload = () => {
	  const serverResponse = document.getElementById('Country');
	  serverResponse.value = this.responseText;
	};

	const requestData = `id=${serverResponse.value};

	xhr.open('post', 'add_country.php');
	xhr.setRequestHeader('Content-type', 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded');
	xhr.send(requestData);       
}
</script>
It’s recommended these days that the Fetch() API is used for ease of use and reliability instead of AJAX.

