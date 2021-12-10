Should I still be using a "Home" link in my navigation

Yes, If they’re RIGHT next to each other. But this is perfectly acceptable and won’t throw an error
<div>
<a href="www.example.com"><img src="www.example.com/logo.png"</a>
</div>
<nav>
<ul>
<li><a href="www.example.com">home</a></li>
<li><a href="www.example.com/page2">Page2</a></li>
<li><a href="www.example.com/page3">Page3</a></li>
</ul>
</nav>
So even though visually, they’re “right next to each other” there is no warning, or even an alert. They just don’t want you to do garbage like this
<nav>
<ul>
<li><a href="www.example.com">home</a></li>
<li><a href="www.example.com">still home</a></li>
<li><a href="www.example.com/page2">Page2</a></li>
<li><a href="www.example.com/page3">Page3</a></li>
</ul>
</nav>