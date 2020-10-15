Should I make backlinks in websites of my niche?

I would suggest that you shouldn’t “make” backlinks at all, but should instead earn them.

Links which you place yourself are at best regarded as worthless by search engines. Creating links with the intention of manipulating search ranking is a violation of the ToS of all the large search engines, and may result in your site being penalised or removed from search.

yandex.com Signs of a low-quality site - Webmaster. Help Yandex strives to find the answer to a user's query by providing information and links to online information on the search results page. When creating and developing the search engine, we make decisions based on our understanding of what users need...

You need to create high quality content which other sites will choose to link to.