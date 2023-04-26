Should I get a new computer?

I have an old Lenovo laptop from 2007. Dual core processor 2.4 Ghz. I upgraded to 256 GiB SSD. 8 GiB of RAM. Linux OS.
what other system resources would be required for web development in 2023?
That is all fine… you don’t need a necessarily fast system to do web development. Most of the time you need enough to run a text editor and a local file server to execute code on. You can even do development using nothing but tools online (repl.it etc.)
If the system is ok for you to execute programs on, you should be fine for web dev.
Thank you Martyr2.
