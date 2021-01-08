Should I brush up on PHP or move on?

No, what a lot of people are saying isn’t true. A lot of it boils down to hate of the language. Some people have way too much pride to really get of that 1990’s mindset so they just assume PHP is the same way it is now from 2 decades ago. It’s entirely false. We just got PHP 8 officially in November of 2020. With PHP 8, PHP has become far far faster than it ever was 2 decades ago. Some huge features that PHP 8 has brought to the plate are

A JIT (Just-In-Time) compiler

Mixed type declarations. I feel conflicted on this part. A part of me is actually really happy they finally added mixed typings which means you can run multiple data types and pass them in your methods or have multiple returned types. An example of this is bool|array which means I could return a boolean value or an array value. It does have it’s perks, but also a lot of people prefer to stick to 1 data type.

And many many many more features that come from the previous version, PHP 7.

So to say

PHP being on the way out

is just completely untrue and most likely from someone who just hates PHP and doesn’t have much to contribute other than spewing enormous lies. PHP does have the reputation to get those kinds of reviews because a lot of those reviews are uninformed developers with a 1990’s mindset.

So to answer your question, it depends on what you really want to do. PHP is a good start. I would suggest opening your mind to a lot more languages though. This will help you later down the road.