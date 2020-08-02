Does anyone have an answer to this?

Should I be using <symbol> here instead of <g> ?

Also, I couldn’t get the code to work using symbol, maybe I’m doing something wrong.

My attempt:

All the SVG’s are cut off for some reason.

https://jsfiddle.net/dfLb8vzo/1/

<svg width="198" height="198" viewbox="8.5 -12.2 7 48.49"> <symbol id="play"> <title>Play</title> <path d="M16.036 11.58l-6-3.82a.5.5 0 0 0-.77.42v7.64a.498.498 0 0 0 .77.419l6-3.817c.145-.092.23-.25.23-.422s-.085-.33-.23-.42z" /> <path d="M12 22.75C6.072 22.75 1.25 17.928 1.25 12S6.072 1.25 12 1.25 22.75 6.072 22.75 12 17.928 22.75 12 22.75zm0-20C6.9 2.75 2.75 6.9 2.75 12S6.9 21.25 12 21.25s9.25-4.15 9.25-9.25S17.1 2.75 12 2.75z" /> </symbol> </svg>

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/SVG/Element/symbol

The <symbol> element is used to define graphical template objects which can be instantiated by a <use> element. The use of symbol elements for graphics that are used multiple times in the same document adds structure and semantics.

Code:

https://jsfiddle.net/fmntda2s/

<div class="outer"> <div class="tcell"> <div class="container-left"> <div class=" wraph"> <ul class="nav"> <li> <svg width="198" height="198" viewbox="8.5 -12.2 7 48.49"> <g id="play"> <title>Play</title> <path d="M16.036 11.58l-6-3.82a.5.5 0 0 0-.77.42v7.64a.498.498 0 0 0 .77.419l6-3.817c.145-.092.23-.25.23-.422s-.085-.33-.23-.42z" /> <path d="M12 22.75C6.072 22.75 1.25 17.928 1.25 12S6.072 1.25 12 1.25 22.75 6.072 22.75 12 17.928 22.75 12 22.75zm0-20C6.9 2.75 2.75 6.9 2.75 12S6.9 21.25 12 21.25s9.25-4.15 9.25-9.25S17.1 2.75 12 2.75z" /> </g> </svg> <svg class="alpha" width="198" height="198" viewbox="8.5 -12.2 7 48.49"> <use href="#play" /> </svg> <div class="hide"> <div class="video playinga" data-id="ZPz3wzPlruA"></div> </div> </li> <li> <svg class="beta" width="198" height="198" viewbox="8.5 -12.2 7 48.49"> <use href="#play" /> </svg> <div class="hide"> <div class="video playingb" data-id="VFMtNOxpV3o"></div> </div> </li> <li> <svg class="gamma" width="198" height="198" viewbox="8.5 -12.2 7 48.49"> <use href="#play" /> </svg> <div class="hide"> <div class="video playingc" data-id="Zkf4EDjV1_g"></div> </div> </li> <li> <svg class="delta" width="198" height="198" viewbox="8.5 -12.2 7 48.49"> <use href="#play" /> </svg> <div class="hide"> <div class="video playingd" data-id="-Xgi_way56U"></div> </div> </li> <li> <svg class="epsilon" width="198" height="198" viewbox="8.5 -12.2 7 48.49"> <use href="#play" /> </svg> <div class="hide"> <div class="video playinge" data-id="EK3h0IADYrQ"></div> </div> </li> <li> <svg class="zeta" width="198" height="198" viewbox="8.5 -12.2 7 48.49"> <use href="#play" /> </svg> <div class="hide"> <div class="video playingf" data-id="YOw9J4K02H4"></div> </div> </li> <li> <svg class="eta" width="198" height="198" viewbox="8.5 -12.2 7 48.49"> <use href="#play" /> </svg> <div class="hide"> <div class="video playingg" data-id="ID856YDIb6A"></div> </div> </li> <li> <svg class="theta" width="198" height="198" viewbox="8.5 -12.2 7 48.49"> <use href="#play" /> </svg> <div class="hide"> <div class="video playingh" data-id="9Gn8ymkrlbI"></div> </div> </li> <li> <svg class="iota" width="198" height="198" viewbox="8.5 -12.2 7 48.49"> <use href="#play" /> </svg> <div class="hide"> <div class="video playingi" data-id="qYEooPeyz5M"></div> </div> </li> </ul> <div class="linesa"></div> <div class="linesb"></div> </div> </div> </div> </div>

Grouping elements with the <symbol> element

https://www.sarasoueidan.com/blog/structuring-grouping-referencing-in-svg/