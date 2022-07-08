Should I be Using FILTER_VALIDATE_EMAIL)) {

I have researched email validation and as well as preg_match I have seen the above. I have found several methods of implementation

if (!filter_input(INPUT_POST, "email", FILTER_VALIDATE_EMAIL)) {

and

if (!filter_var($_POST['email'], FILTER_VALIDATE_EMAIL)) {

and various permutations of the two.

Should I be using this method as opposed to preg_match, is there benefits of one particular method over others, apart from the obviously simpler syntax. When considering values received by form input is filter_input better than filter_var and is INPUT_POST, "email" preferred to $_POST['email'] and why ?

Thanks guys