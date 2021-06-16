Should I add a timer to my coming soon page?

#1

I have a coming soon page should I add a timer to it? Are timers needed. What should a coming soon page conation?

#2

I don’t see much purpose in a timer.

1 Like
#3

For when the site is going to be released

#4

If you like this, So try to do :3

#5

Well if you think that your site would have a big impact on the world, I guess it would be nice to have one. If not, then you can market your website’s release on other platforms. :smiley:

1 Like
#6

If you are sure enough when the page will be get ready then you can show timer or just the date.