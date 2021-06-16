Should I add a timer to my coming soon page?

I have a coming soon page should I add a timer to it? Are timers needed. What should a coming soon page conation?
I don’t see much purpose in a timer.
For when the site is going to be released
If you like this, So try to do :3
Well if you think that your site would have a big impact on the world, I guess it would be nice to have one. If not, then you can market your website’s release on other platforms.
If you are sure enough when the page will be get ready then you can show timer or just the date.