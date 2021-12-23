Should headings have a bold font-weight?

I am designing a homepage for my new website and playing around with the font-weights for headings (H1, H2 and H3 at the moment)

I started off setting them as bold @ a font-weight of 900. I thought this looked good, however I then changed them to 500 and think they look a bit more easier to read, but don’t stand out as much as 900.

I guess it’s a bit down to personal preference, but should headings generally be bold? I know by default heading tags have a higher font-weight, but wondered what people think and if I should be keeping headings bold?

It is generally accepted that headings should be bold. Not just for the web, but in general writing too. Bolding provides a visual cue that tells readers it is a main idea or theme for a section. Even the APA style guide recommends bolding of headers…

Even your thread here on Sitepoint has a bold heading for your question. :wink:

I see, that makes sense.

Maybe I will play around with the weights and reduce it slightly so it’s not the boldest it can be, but still bold.