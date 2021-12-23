Should headings have a bold font-weight?

Hi there,
I am designing a homepage for my new website and playing around with the
font-weights for headings (H1, H2 and H3 at the moment)
I started off setting them as bold @ a
font-weight of
900. I thought this looked good, however I then changed them to
500 and think they look a bit more easier to read, but don’t stand out as much as
900.
I guess it’s a bit down to personal preference, but should headings generally be bold? I know by default heading tags have a higher
font-weight, but wondered what people think and if I should be keeping headings bold?
Thanks!