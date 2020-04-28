Should developers build and maintain a personal brand?

I think the main caveat is “don’t work on your personal brand to the detriment of your current job”. That, indeed is a sure way to shoot yourself in the foot. If you do it in your own time and your employer takes offence to that, there’s thousands of shades of gray in between the options you can take. I got an offer once where the contract said that the company would take ownership over everything I produced even if it was outside working ours, in my own time, using my own resources. I refused that clause and negotiated a change where I had complete control and ownership over my own personal time and activities.

I see nothing wrong with shouting your success. Maybe you can’t tell about the work projects because of contracts and NDAs and such thing. But every human being craves recognition. Some more, some less. Getting recognition for something else you do can compensate some things you simply can’t get from your current job, no matter how much you like it. It’s the reason so many people contribute to open source in their own time.

In my opinion an open-minded employer would welcome their employees getting better and becoming well known in the industry. If you make them feel proud to work for you, part of their success would extend over the company image as well. And even if they leave, they will always speak well of you. Of course, the world is far from an ideal place, so pick and choose your battles carefully.