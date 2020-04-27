Should developers build and maintain a personal brand?

#1

Personal branding is one the most (in)famous trends of the last decade. And I think there’s value in creating and cultivating one as a developer. You don’t have to. The vast majority of developers don’t do it. But we live now in a time when job security is more a dream than reality. Remote work puts us in the same market with people all around the world. So can we afford to ignore such an asset to our careers?

I wrote the following article, where I’m talking about what a personal brand is and how building one can help boost your career. I’m talking about how to stake your claim in the online space as well as three paths you can follow to level up your brand.

What is your take on personal branding? Are you building one at the moment? Thinking about starting one soon? Or do you think it’s a waste of time? Or a hoax?

#2

I think it depends on what sort of career path you’re looking for, and what sort of personality you are, so I don’t necessarily agree with it saying ‘Your Developer Career’.

If you’re a person who prefers contract/short term/project work, working for a lot of different groups, it can certainly be helpful and valuable in promoting yourself to potential clients.

If you’re a person who prefers a long term employment, it’s less valuable - once you’ve got the job, a personal brand is less important than the company brand.

Personally, I fall into the latter category, I don’t seek the limelight, and don’t work on a personal ‘brand’ at all. That said, i’ve also got a full time job i enjoy and have no desire to change companies at any point in the foreseeable future, so for me, at this time, it would be a waste of time.

#3

@m_hutley All those are fair points. But how do you plan for the case you are not employed by that company anymore? What if you are laid off? Or the company’s values and/or policies change and are not aligned with your own personal values anymore? What if they decide to cut costs and hire remote developers from places with a lower cost of living? Even for career corporate developers, job security is by no means assured.

There are career developers who also maintain a personal brand. Jen Simmons is working for Mozilla. Chris Heilmann worked for Mozilla and now works for Microsoft. Addy Osmani works for Google. Just to name a few.

If what you have works for you and it makes you happy, that’s awesome. Maybe not everyone is as fortunate. Maybe starting a blog can lead to a better company making you an offer. Or it can be the thing that tips the scale when you are applying for a job.

Thank you for sharing your opinion. I think that having such discussions and witnessing the diversity makes us all better.

#4

See, you say this, and my head goes “Here’s how you break your job security.”

That ‘better company’ isn’t the only one who will see your blog. If we want to name-drop, i’m sure I could spend 5 minutes on google and come up with dozens of names of people who have shot themselves in the foot by working on their brand while employed.

A really good employee doesnt need to shout from the rooftops that they’ve done a thing. The thing speaks for itself, and people remember it.

It’s a sword you can wield, to be sure; just remember that swords have two edges.

#5

I think the main caveat is “don’t work on your personal brand to the detriment of your current job”. That, indeed is a sure way to shoot yourself in the foot. If you do it in your own time and your employer takes offence to that, there’s thousands of shades of gray in between the options you can take. I got an offer once where the contract said that the company would take ownership over everything I produced even if it was outside working ours, in my own time, using my own resources. I refused that clause and negotiated a change where I had complete control and ownership over my own personal time and activities.

I see nothing wrong with shouting your success. Maybe you can’t tell about the work projects because of contracts and NDAs and such thing. But every human being craves recognition. Some more, some less. Getting recognition for something else you do can compensate some things you simply can’t get from your current job, no matter how much you like it. It’s the reason so many people contribute to open source in their own time.

In my opinion an open-minded employer would welcome their employees getting better and becoming well known in the industry. If you make them feel proud to work for you, part of their success would extend over the company image as well. And even if they leave, they will always speak well of you. Of course, the world is far from an ideal place, so pick and choose your battles carefully.