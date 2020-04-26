Should developers build and maintain a personal brand?

#1

Personal branding is one the most (in)famous trends of the last decade. And I think there’s value in creating and cultivating one as a developer. You don’t have to. The vast majority of developers don’t do it. But we live now in a time when job security is more a dream than reality. Remote work puts us in the same market with people all around the world. So can we afford to ignore such an asset to our careers?

I wrote the following article, where I’m talking about what a personal brand is and how building one can help boost your career. I’m talking about how to stake your claim in the online space as well as three paths you can follow to level up your brand.

What is your take on personal branding? Are you building one at the moment? Thinking about starting one soon? Or do you think it’s a waste of time? Or a hoax?

#2

I think it depends on what sort of career path you’re looking for, and what sort of personality you are, so I don’t necessarily agree with it saying ‘Your Developer Career’.

If you’re a person who prefers contract/short term/project work, working for a lot of different groups, it can certainly be helpful and valuable in promoting yourself to potential clients.

If you’re a person who prefers a long term employment, it’s less valuable - once you’ve got the job, a personal brand is less important than the company brand.

Personally, I fall into the latter category, I don’t seek the limelight, and don’t work on a personal ‘brand’ at all. That said, i’ve also got a full time job i enjoy and have no desire to change companies at any point in the foreseeable future, so for me, at this time, it would be a waste of time.