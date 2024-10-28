Should an import statement be placed before or after the "use strict" line?

Hello,
I have a situation where I need to import a JavaScript file, but the file also has a
'use strict' line. I was wondering whether the import should come first, or if
'use strict' should be the first line. I looked this up on Google but couldn’t find any examples.
import AnchorJS from './anchor'; <--- this
"use strict"; <--- and this
// Menu
const menuToggleBtn = document.querySelector(".menu-toggle");
menuToggleBtn.addEventListener("click", event => {
event.preventDefault();
menuToggleBtn.parentElement.classList.toggle("open");
});
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', () => {
const anchors = new AnchorJS();
anchors.add('.blog-post h3');
anchors.add('.blog-post h4');
anchors.add('.blog-post h5');
anchors.add('.blog-post h6');
});