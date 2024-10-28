Should an import statement be placed before or after the "use strict" line?

Hello,

I have a situation where I need to import a JavaScript file, but the file also has a 'use strict' line. I was wondering whether the import should come first, or if 'use strict' should be the first line. I looked this up on Google but couldn’t find any examples.

import AnchorJS from './anchor'; <--- this "use strict"; <--- and this // Menu const menuToggleBtn = document.querySelector(".menu-toggle"); menuToggleBtn.addEventListener("click", event => { event.preventDefault(); menuToggleBtn.parentElement.classList.toggle("open"); }); document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', () => { const anchors = new AnchorJS(); anchors.add('.blog-post h3'); anchors.add('.blog-post h4'); anchors.add('.blog-post h5'); anchors.add('.blog-post h6'); });