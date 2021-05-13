Should all sides of a card have equal padding?

Hi there,

I am putting together a design for some cards. I have added 30px on all sides, but when I have text in, it looks a it squashed at the bottom.

These are some examples:

The right has equal padding all the way around and the left one has 60px at the bottom.

I think the left looks clearer.

Should I be adding more on the bottom or not? The text will be a paragraph so it would have a bottom margin which would add some spacing, but should I be removing this margin anyway if there isn’t another paragraph underneath?

Thanks