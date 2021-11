Should a group of buttons be placed in a list?

asasass: asasass: Are any of these needed or necessary?

As written, they aren’t doing anything.

Think about the HTML boxes (outer to inner) and how the CSS should be written to target the target :groan:

EDIT:

.nav is assigned to the <ul> ,

.playButton is assigned to a <li>

therefore, delete .playButton from in front of its <ul>

.playButton .nav { margin: 0; padding: 0; list-style: none; }

something like this

.nav { list-style: none; padding: 0; margin: 0; }

That should remove the list item dots.

The latter two items seem like thoughtless copy-n-paste leftovers.

.playButton .nav li { margin: 0; padding: 0; } .playButton .nav li { width: 150px; height: 195px; margin: 0; }

They seem to work best when deleted.