Shorten text input field and copy to clipboard

Thanks for the answer. I have now got it working. However, I am unsure of how to modify it slightly.
I have the text box that shortens the characters onchange. But I then have to click the button to get it to copy to the clipboard.
This is OK but how can I combine both together so I no longer have the button and when I enter the number into the box, it automatically runs the script to shorten the characters and copies at the same time?
<input onchange="remove(this.value)" type="text" id="mytext" />
<button onclick="CopyFunction()">Copy Consignment No.</button>
<script>
document.getElementById('mytext').focus();
function remove(val) {
document.querySelector("#mytext").value = val.slice(6, -3);
}
function CopyFunction() {
/* Get the text field */
var copyText = document.getElementById("mytext");
/* Select the text field */
copyText.select();
copyText.setSelectionRange(0, 99999); /* For mobile devices */
/* Copy the text inside the text field */
navigator.clipboard.writeText(copyText.value);
/* Alert the copied text */
alert("Copied the text: " + copyText.value);
}
</script>