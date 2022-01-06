Shorten text input field and copy to clipboard

JavaScript
Hi,
After some advice please.

I have an HTML form that a user enters a 22 character barcode into.

I need to be able to shorten this input by removing the 1st 5 characters and the last 3.

I would need a button on the form to shorten it and also copy to the clipboard.

I’m really new to this and any help would be appreciated,

Cheers!

Hi there,

Two links that might be useful to you

Thanks for the answer. I have now got it working. However, I am unsure of how to modify it slightly.

I have the text box that shortens the characters onchange. But I then have to click the button to get it to copy to the clipboard.

This is OK but how can I combine both together so I no longer have the button and when I enter the number into the box, it automatically runs the script to shorten the characters and copies at the same time?

<input onchange="remove(this.value)" type="text" id="mytext" />

    <button onclick="CopyFunction()">Copy Consignment No.</button>

      

    <script>

document.getElementById('mytext').focus();

function remove(val) {

    document.querySelector("#mytext").value = val.slice(6, -3);

}

function CopyFunction() {

  /* Get the text field */

  var copyText = document.getElementById("mytext");

  /* Select the text field */

  copyText.select();

  copyText.setSelectionRange(0, 99999); /* For mobile devices */

  /* Copy the text inside the text field */

  navigator.clipboard.writeText(copyText.value);

 

  /* Alert the copied text */

  alert("Copied the text: " + copyText.value);

}

    </script>