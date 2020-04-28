Shortcut for opening programs on a mac (mail)

Hey everyone,

I have been working on a mac for quite some time now and I am increasingly busy speeding up processes (including answering emails) and archiving them. One of the ways is to make mails shorter than I do now. Another is the archiving of mail via a hotkey (it appears that a hotkey depends on the language, so the Dutch shortcut had to guess).

Now I want to open programs (like mac mail), with a shortcut, since I often feel like using my mouse takes more time than using my keyboard (especially since as a programmer I can type fairly quickly, haha )

How can I open a program with a hotkey? (I could not really find it)