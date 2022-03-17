Shopping cart count disappears when i move to different page

Hello

I’m working on a project for work similar to a shopping cart. Everything works except for the item count next to the shopping cart. the shopping cart icon is part of the navigation (topNav.php) and like any shopping cart I like to add the total count of the of items next to the cart icon and maintain if not refresh the count when i moved to a different page.

I like to be able to count the number of items which is stored in the localStorage but when I move to a different page the count disappears. as of know the count works but it only works on the page that the user selects the items from. if the user clicks the cart icon, the count doesn’t appear. I know what’s going on but I’m unable to find a way to resolve my problem.

I tried AJAX, javascript, but i’m missing something that i cant put my finger on. i know its hard without looking at sample code but the code got a little complicated and it would just add to the confusion.

Im also trying to avoid from using thirdpart app to fix this problem such as jquery.

Looking for ideas, suggestions, sample code that could give me some directions

Thank you,

