Shopping cart calculations error

unable to get checked values and also howmany gets reset to 1 when clicked on checked values
input[name=“service”] is radio type input
input[type=“checkbox”] is checked type input
$(‘.numberofwash’).val() is number type input

// TOTAL CALCULATION
  $(document).ready(function(){
    // Bind change event to radio buttons and checkboxes
    $('input[type="checkbox"], input[name="service"]').onchange(function(){
      
      calculate();
      
    });
  });

  function calculate() {

    // Get the value of selected radio button
    var servicesprice = $('input[name="service"]:checked').val() || 0;
    var howMany = $('.numberofwash').val() || 0;
    var radioValue = servicesprice * howMany;
    $('.howmanyqty').html(howMany);

    // Get the values of selected checkboxes
    var checkboxValues = $('input[type="checkbox"]:checked').map(function(){
      return parseFloat($(this).val());
    }).get(); 

   // Calculate the subtotal
    var subtotal = radioValue + checkboxValues.reduce(function(acc, val) {
        return acc + val;
    }, 0);

    // Add tax based on subtotal value
    var tax = 0;
    if (subtotal <= 200) {
        tax = 50;
    } else {
        tax = 25;
    }

    var total = subtotal + tax;
    // Display the tax
    $('.id-tax-price').text(tax.toFixed(2));

    // Display the total
    $('.id-total-price').text(total.toFixed(2));

    // Set the total price to the hidden input value
    $('#totalprice').val(total.toFixed(2));
  }


function expressCalculate() {
    // Get the value of selected radio button
    var servicesprice = parseFloat($('input[name="service"]:checked').val()) || 0;
    var howMany = parseFloat($('.numberofwash').val()) || 0;
    var radioValue = servicesprice * howMany;
    $('.howmanyqty').html(howMany);

    // Get the values of selected checkboxes
    var checkboxValues = $('input[type="checkbox"]:checked').map(function(){
        return parseFloat($(this).val()) || 0;
    }).get(); 

    // Calculate the subtotal
    var subtotal = radioValue + checkboxValues.reduce(function(acc, val) {
        return acc + val;
    }, 0);

    // Add tax based on subtotal value
    var tax = 0;
    if (subtotal <= 200) {
        tax = 50;
    } else {
        tax = 25;
    }

    var total = subtotal + tax;

    // Display the tax
    $('.id-tax-price').text(tax.toFixed(2));

    // Display the total
    $('.id-total-price').text(total.toFixed(2));

    // Set the total price to the hidden input value
    $('#totalprice').val(total.toFixed(2));

}



$(function() { 
    $(".numberofwash").on("change keyup", expressCalculate);
    $('input[type="radio"][name="service"]').on("click", expressCalculate);
});

  function fdCalculate() {
    // Get the value of selected radio button
    var servicesprice = parseFloat($('input[name="service"]:checked').val()) || 0;
    var howMany = parseFloat($('.fdnumberofwash').val()) || 0;
    var radioValue = servicesprice * howMany;
    $('.howmanyqty').html(howMany);

    // Get the values of selected checkboxes
    var checkboxValues = $('input[type="checkbox"]:checked').map(function(){
        return parseFloat($(this).val()) || 0;
    }).get(); 

    // Calculate the total
    var subtotal = radioValue + checkboxValues.reduce(function(acc, val) {
        return acc + val;
    }, 0);

    // Add tax based on subtotal value
    var tax = 0;
    if (subtotal <= 200) {
        tax = 50;
    } else {
        tax = 25;
    }

    var total = subtotal + tax;

    // Display the tax
    $('.id-tax-price').text(tax.toFixed(2));
    // Display the total
    $('.id-total-price').text(total.toFixed(2));
    // Set the total price to the hidden input value
    $('#totalprice').val(total.toFixed(2));
}



  $(function()
  {
    $(".fdnumberofwash").on("change keyup",fdCalculate);
    $('input[type="radio"][name="service"]').on("click", fdCalculate);
  });

  function deconCalculate() {
    // Get the value of selected radio button
    var servicesprice = parseFloat($('input[name="service"]:checked').val()) || 0;
    var howMany = parseFloat($('.deconnumberofwash').val()) || 0;
    var radioValue = servicesprice * howMany;
    $('.howmanyqty').html(howMany);

    // Get the values of selected checkboxes
    var checkboxValues = $('input[type="checkbox"]:checked').map(function(){
        return parseFloat($(this).val()) || 0;
    }).get(); 

    // Calculate the subtotal
    var subtotal = radioValue + checkboxValues.reduce(function(acc, val) {
        return acc + val;
    }, 0);

    // Add tax based on subtotal value
    var tax = 0;
    if (subtotal <= 200) {
        tax = 50;
    } else {
        tax = 25;
    }

    var total = subtotal + tax;

    // Display the tax
    $('.id-tax-price').text(tax.toFixed(2));

    // Display the total
    $('.id-total-price').text(total.toFixed(2));
    // Set the total price to the hidden input value
    $('#totalprice').val(total.toFixed(2));
}
  $(function()
  {
    $(".deconnumberofwash").on("change keyup",deconCalculate);
    $('input[type="radio"][name="service"]').on("click", deconCalculate);
  });