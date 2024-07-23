Shopping cart calculations error

unable to get checked values and also howmany gets reset to 1 when clicked on checked values
input[name=“service”] is radio type input
input[type=“checkbox”] is checked type input
$(‘.numberofwash’).val() is number type input
// TOTAL CALCULATION
$(document).ready(function(){
// Bind change event to radio buttons and checkboxes
$('input[type="checkbox"], input[name="service"]').onchange(function(){
calculate();
});
});
function calculate() {
// Get the value of selected radio button
var servicesprice = $('input[name="service"]:checked').val() || 0;
var howMany = $('.numberofwash').val() || 0;
var radioValue = servicesprice * howMany;
$('.howmanyqty').html(howMany);
// Get the values of selected checkboxes
var checkboxValues = $('input[type="checkbox"]:checked').map(function(){
return parseFloat($(this).val());
}).get();
// Calculate the subtotal
var subtotal = radioValue + checkboxValues.reduce(function(acc, val) {
return acc + val;
}, 0);
// Add tax based on subtotal value
var tax = 0;
if (subtotal <= 200) {
tax = 50;
} else {
tax = 25;
}
var total = subtotal + tax;
// Display the tax
$('.id-tax-price').text(tax.toFixed(2));
// Display the total
$('.id-total-price').text(total.toFixed(2));
// Set the total price to the hidden input value
$('#totalprice').val(total.toFixed(2));
}
function expressCalculate() {
// Get the value of selected radio button
var servicesprice = parseFloat($('input[name="service"]:checked').val()) || 0;
var howMany = parseFloat($('.numberofwash').val()) || 0;
var radioValue = servicesprice * howMany;
$('.howmanyqty').html(howMany);
// Get the values of selected checkboxes
var checkboxValues = $('input[type="checkbox"]:checked').map(function(){
return parseFloat($(this).val()) || 0;
}).get();
// Calculate the subtotal
var subtotal = radioValue + checkboxValues.reduce(function(acc, val) {
return acc + val;
}, 0);
// Add tax based on subtotal value
var tax = 0;
if (subtotal <= 200) {
tax = 50;
} else {
tax = 25;
}
var total = subtotal + tax;
// Display the tax
$('.id-tax-price').text(tax.toFixed(2));
// Display the total
$('.id-total-price').text(total.toFixed(2));
// Set the total price to the hidden input value
$('#totalprice').val(total.toFixed(2));
}
$(function() {
$(".numberofwash").on("change keyup", expressCalculate);
$('input[type="radio"][name="service"]').on("click", expressCalculate);
});
function fdCalculate() {
// Get the value of selected radio button
var servicesprice = parseFloat($('input[name="service"]:checked').val()) || 0;
var howMany = parseFloat($('.fdnumberofwash').val()) || 0;
var radioValue = servicesprice * howMany;
$('.howmanyqty').html(howMany);
// Get the values of selected checkboxes
var checkboxValues = $('input[type="checkbox"]:checked').map(function(){
return parseFloat($(this).val()) || 0;
}).get();
// Calculate the total
var subtotal = radioValue + checkboxValues.reduce(function(acc, val) {
return acc + val;
}, 0);
// Add tax based on subtotal value
var tax = 0;
if (subtotal <= 200) {
tax = 50;
} else {
tax = 25;
}
var total = subtotal + tax;
// Display the tax
$('.id-tax-price').text(tax.toFixed(2));
// Display the total
$('.id-total-price').text(total.toFixed(2));
// Set the total price to the hidden input value
$('#totalprice').val(total.toFixed(2));
}
$(function()
{
$(".fdnumberofwash").on("change keyup",fdCalculate);
$('input[type="radio"][name="service"]').on("click", fdCalculate);
});
function deconCalculate() {
// Get the value of selected radio button
var servicesprice = parseFloat($('input[name="service"]:checked').val()) || 0;
var howMany = parseFloat($('.deconnumberofwash').val()) || 0;
var radioValue = servicesprice * howMany;
$('.howmanyqty').html(howMany);
// Get the values of selected checkboxes
var checkboxValues = $('input[type="checkbox"]:checked').map(function(){
return parseFloat($(this).val()) || 0;
}).get();
// Calculate the subtotal
var subtotal = radioValue + checkboxValues.reduce(function(acc, val) {
return acc + val;
}, 0);
// Add tax based on subtotal value
var tax = 0;
if (subtotal <= 200) {
tax = 50;
} else {
tax = 25;
}
var total = subtotal + tax;
// Display the tax
$('.id-tax-price').text(tax.toFixed(2));
// Display the total
$('.id-total-price').text(total.toFixed(2));
// Set the total price to the hidden input value
$('#totalprice').val(total.toFixed(2));
}
$(function()
{
$(".deconnumberofwash").on("change keyup",deconCalculate);
$('input[type="radio"][name="service"]').on("click", deconCalculate);
});