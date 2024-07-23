Shopping cart calculations error

unable to get checked values and also howmany gets reset to 1 when clicked on checked values

input[name=“service”] is radio type input

input[type=“checkbox”] is checked type input

$(‘.numberofwash’).val() is number type input

// TOTAL CALCULATION $(document).ready(function(){ // Bind change event to radio buttons and checkboxes $('input[type="checkbox"], input[name="service"]').onchange(function(){ calculate(); }); }); function calculate() { // Get the value of selected radio button var servicesprice = $('input[name="service"]:checked').val() || 0; var howMany = $('.numberofwash').val() || 0; var radioValue = servicesprice * howMany; $('.howmanyqty').html(howMany); // Get the values of selected checkboxes var checkboxValues = $('input[type="checkbox"]:checked').map(function(){ return parseFloat($(this).val()); }).get(); // Calculate the subtotal var subtotal = radioValue + checkboxValues.reduce(function(acc, val) { return acc + val; }, 0); // Add tax based on subtotal value var tax = 0; if (subtotal <= 200) { tax = 50; } else { tax = 25; } var total = subtotal + tax; // Display the tax $('.id-tax-price').text(tax.toFixed(2)); // Display the total $('.id-total-price').text(total.toFixed(2)); // Set the total price to the hidden input value $('#totalprice').val(total.toFixed(2)); } function expressCalculate() { // Get the value of selected radio button var servicesprice = parseFloat($('input[name="service"]:checked').val()) || 0; var howMany = parseFloat($('.numberofwash').val()) || 0; var radioValue = servicesprice * howMany; $('.howmanyqty').html(howMany); // Get the values of selected checkboxes var checkboxValues = $('input[type="checkbox"]:checked').map(function(){ return parseFloat($(this).val()) || 0; }).get(); // Calculate the subtotal var subtotal = radioValue + checkboxValues.reduce(function(acc, val) { return acc + val; }, 0); // Add tax based on subtotal value var tax = 0; if (subtotal <= 200) { tax = 50; } else { tax = 25; } var total = subtotal + tax; // Display the tax $('.id-tax-price').text(tax.toFixed(2)); // Display the total $('.id-total-price').text(total.toFixed(2)); // Set the total price to the hidden input value $('#totalprice').val(total.toFixed(2)); } $(function() { $(".numberofwash").on("change keyup", expressCalculate); $('input[type="radio"][name="service"]').on("click", expressCalculate); }); function fdCalculate() { // Get the value of selected radio button var servicesprice = parseFloat($('input[name="service"]:checked').val()) || 0; var howMany = parseFloat($('.fdnumberofwash').val()) || 0; var radioValue = servicesprice * howMany; $('.howmanyqty').html(howMany); // Get the values of selected checkboxes var checkboxValues = $('input[type="checkbox"]:checked').map(function(){ return parseFloat($(this).val()) || 0; }).get(); // Calculate the total var subtotal = radioValue + checkboxValues.reduce(function(acc, val) { return acc + val; }, 0); // Add tax based on subtotal value var tax = 0; if (subtotal <= 200) { tax = 50; } else { tax = 25; } var total = subtotal + tax; // Display the tax $('.id-tax-price').text(tax.toFixed(2)); // Display the total $('.id-total-price').text(total.toFixed(2)); // Set the total price to the hidden input value $('#totalprice').val(total.toFixed(2)); } $(function() { $(".fdnumberofwash").on("change keyup",fdCalculate); $('input[type="radio"][name="service"]').on("click", fdCalculate); }); function deconCalculate() { // Get the value of selected radio button var servicesprice = parseFloat($('input[name="service"]:checked').val()) || 0; var howMany = parseFloat($('.deconnumberofwash').val()) || 0; var radioValue = servicesprice * howMany; $('.howmanyqty').html(howMany); // Get the values of selected checkboxes var checkboxValues = $('input[type="checkbox"]:checked').map(function(){ return parseFloat($(this).val()) || 0; }).get(); // Calculate the subtotal var subtotal = radioValue + checkboxValues.reduce(function(acc, val) { return acc + val; }, 0); // Add tax based on subtotal value var tax = 0; if (subtotal <= 200) { tax = 50; } else { tax = 25; } var total = subtotal + tax; // Display the tax $('.id-tax-price').text(tax.toFixed(2)); // Display the total $('.id-total-price').text(total.toFixed(2)); // Set the total price to the hidden input value $('#totalprice').val(total.toFixed(2)); } $(function() { $(".deconnumberofwash").on("change keyup",deconCalculate); $('input[type="radio"][name="service"]').on("click", deconCalculate); });