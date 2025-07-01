Shopify App Visibility Issues After Model Shift – What Am I Missing?

Hi everyone,

I recently switched my Shopify Request a quote app from a paid-only model to a free trial in order to encourage more installs. The app provides features like AI lead quality scoring, quote-to-order conversion, BI dashboard, and customer chat – mainly focused on helping merchants better manage quote requests.

However, even after offering a free trial and running Shopify App Store PPC campaigns, I’m still not seeing the expected increase in installs or engagement. It’s been difficult to identify whether the issue is technical (e.g., listing optimization, app performance) or more related to marketing/discovery.

A few questions I’m hoping to get input on:

Could the earlier paid-only model have impacted my app’s ranking or visibility even after switching to free trial?

Are there known technical factors (e.g., metadata, listing structure, reviews, etc.) that might hinder discovery on the App Store?

Has anyone had success with third-party marketing channels (outside of Shopify PPC) for re-engaging past users or reaching new ones?

Any tips on what early indicators I should track to troubleshoot app store performance?

I’m open to constructive feedback and insights from other developers or partners who’ve faced similar challenges. If this isn’t the right category for this question, I apologize and would appreciate being pointed in the right direction.

Thanks in advance!