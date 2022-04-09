Shared variable in Javascript

You can just declare the variable count outside of any function with var

var count = 0;

That’s it.

But this is not a good style. Normally you try to avoid global variables. For example you can write your code in a class and store count as a class variable.

class myClass { count = 0; constructor() { …. Put your addEventListener code here and use this.count instead of count only…. } }

If you find no way to avoid a global variable you should put it in your own namespace to avoid duplicates which will drive you crazy finding an error if in some other code count is also declared.

For this you can create a namespace in the window

window.myname = {};

And then use this namespace for your global variables