Share button html api

You are going to have to do more than that. Tell us more about the share button. It is something you wrote? Did you find it somewhere? How does it work? Have some code to show us? Are you seeing an error? If so, what is the error message?

Just so you know, webview is not your full fledge browser and as said by android.com itself…

It does not include any features of a fully developed web browser, such as navigation controls or an address bar. All that WebView does, by default, is show a web page.

So if your share button is looking to do some fancy things, you will probably want to look for another solution. But again, we don’t know since you really haven’t told us anything about your button, app or how it all works.