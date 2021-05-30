Setting vars too early?

I am build something using the royalSlider jQuery slider plugin.

It has an API that let’s you pull in various slide data. Per the documentation, the slider data is set as a variable with

var sliderInstance = $(".royalSlider").data('royalSlider');

When I type that into the browser console manually, it pulls in the slider data as a var like it should (I can see it via console.log(siderInstance).

BUT when I just add the same code as a script in the markup, it doesn’t set that as a var…

So, somehow I guess I am delcaring this too early? Before the slider is initialized, perhaps?

I don’t know how much I would avoid that…

The js markup on the page. The first script is how the slider is initialized.