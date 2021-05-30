Setting vars too early?

JavaScript
#1

I am build something using the royalSlider jQuery slider plugin.

It has an API that let’s you pull in various slide data. Per the documentation, the slider data is set as a variable with

var sliderInstance = $(".royalSlider").data('royalSlider');

When I type that into the browser console manually, it pulls in the slider data as a var like it should (I can see it via console.log(siderInstance).

BUT when I just add the same code as a script in the markup, it doesn’t set that as a var…

So, somehow I guess I am delcaring this too early? Before the slider is initialized, perhaps?

I don’t know how much I would avoid that…

The js markup on the page. The first script is how the slider is initialized.

<script id="addJS">jQuery(document).ready(function($) {
    $('#gallery-1').royalSlider({
      fullscreen: {
        enabled: true,
        nativeFS: false,
      },
      controlNavigation: 'thumbnails',
      autoScaleSlider: true, 
      autoScaleSliderWidth: 960,     
      autoScaleSliderHeight: 750,
      fitInViewport:true,
      loop: false,
      imageScaleMode: 'fit-if-smaller',
      navigateByClick: true,
      numImagesToPreload:2,
      arrowsNav:true,
      arrowsNavAutoHide: true,
      arrowsNavHideOnTouch: true,
      keyboardNavEnabled: true,
      fadeinLoadedSlide: true,
      globalCaption: true,
      globalCaptionInside: true,
      thumbs: {
        appendSpan: true,
        firstMargin: true,
        paddingBottom: 4,
        orientation:'horizontal',
      }
    });
  });
  </script>

  <script>

var sliderInstance = $(".royalSlider").data('royalSlider');
function slideDynamics() {
    var theCaption = sliderInstance.currSlide.caption.text()
    document.getElementById("slide-caption").innerHTML = theCaption;  
}
sliderInstance.ev.on('rsAfterSlideChange', slideDynamics);
slideDynamics();
  </script>