Setting values in a function not working in last two if statements

I have a following
fileUpload function and it’s triggered when a button is clicked (not shown here as it’s not needed).
I can see that the first two
if statements are working fine i.e. if
companyIdFromSession === null and
console.log ("companyIdFromSession "+companyIdFromSession);
console.log(" employeIdFromSession "+ employeIdFromSession);
However, the last two console.log statements are not working as expected. i.e. even if there is a scenario where
companyIdFromSession is
null and
answerToQuestion1 is
Y, it’s not setting
answerToQuestion1 to
N. And I see
Y getting printed in the following console log statement:
console.log("answerToQuestion1 "+answerToQuestion1);
Same thing is happening for the last
if statement as well. I don’t see
console.log("answerToQuestion1 "+answerToQuestion1); printing
N.
Any idea what I am doing wrong here?
const fileUpload = (e) => {
const growlComp = growl.current
const analystId = JSON.parse(sessionStorage.loggedInUser).id
let companyIdFromSession = sessionStorage.getItem("selectedCompanyId");
let employeIdFromSession = sessionStorage.getItem("selectedEmployeeId");
const answerToQuestion1 = sessionStorage.getItem("answerToQuestion1");
const answerToQuestion2 = sessionStorage.getItem("answerToQuestion2");
if(companyIdFromSession === null){
console.log("Company ID from session is NULL and hence setting it to an empty string");
companyIdFromSession = ''
}
if(employeIdFromSession === null){
console.log("Employee ID from session is NULL and hence setting it to an empty string");
employeIdFromSession = ''
}
if(companyIdFromSession === null && answerToQuestion1 == 'Y'){
answerToQuestion1 = 'N'
}
if(employeIdFromSession === null && answerToQuestion2 == 'Y'){
answerToQuestion2 = 'N'
}
console.log("Testing all values from session storage when Upload button is clicked");
console.log ("companyIdFromSession "+companyIdFromSession);
console.log ("companyIdFromSession String Length "+companyIdFromSession.length);
console.log(" employeIdFromSession "+ employeIdFromSession);
console.log(" employeIdFromSession string length "+ employeIdFromSession.length);
console.log("answerToQuestion1 "+answerToQuestion1);
console.log("answerToQuestion2 "+answerToQuestion2);
}