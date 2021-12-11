Setting values in a function not working in last two if statements

I have a following fileUpload function and it’s triggered when a button is clicked (not shown here as it’s not needed).

I can see that the first two if statements are working fine i.e. if companyIdFromSession === null and employeIdFromSession === null`, I can see the below two console.log statements printing an empty string:

console.log ("companyIdFromSession "+companyIdFromSession); console.log(" employeIdFromSession "+ employeIdFromSession);

However, the last two console.log statements are not working as expected. i.e. even if there is a scenario where companyIdFromSession is null and answerToQuestion1 is Y , it’s not setting answerToQuestion1 to N . And I see Y getting printed in the following console log statement:

console.log("answerToQuestion1 "+answerToQuestion1);

Same thing is happening for the last if statement as well. I don’t see console.log("answerToQuestion1 "+answerToQuestion1); printing N .

Any idea what I am doing wrong here?