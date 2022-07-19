That’s a problem. We should be having a failing test instead. There’s some reason why that’s passing when it should be failing, and it’s not because of the setShuffle. A deeper examination is required.
The test that checks if setShuffle is being called is this one here:
it("enables setShuffle", function() {
//given
fakePlayer = undefined;
initVideoPlayer(videoIds);
//when
triggerOnReady();
//then
expect(fakePlayer.setShuffle).toHaveBeenCalledWith(true);
});
In the
"single video doesn’t shuffle" test, move initVideoPlayer() up to the given section, and use triggerOnReady() in the when section.