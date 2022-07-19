Setting up single-player tests before adding spinner

JavaScript
#2001

That’s a problem. We should be having a failing test instead. There’s some reason why that’s passing when it should be failing, and it’s not because of the setShuffle. A deeper examination is required.

The test that checks if setShuffle is being called is this one here:

    it("enables setShuffle", function() {
      //given
      fakePlayer = undefined;
      initVideoPlayer(videoIds);

      //when
      triggerOnReady();

      //then
      expect(fakePlayer.setShuffle).toHaveBeenCalledWith(true);
    });

In the "single video doesn’t shuffle" test, move initVideoPlayer() up to the given section, and use triggerOnReady() in the when section.

#2002

I have this now: https://jsfiddle.net/Lqm31jf6/

ReferenceError: triggerOnReady is not defined

    it("single video doesn’t shuffle", function() {
      //given
      fakePlayer = undefined;
      video.dataset.id = "0dgNc5S8cLI";
      initVideoPlayer();

      //when
      triggerOnReady();

      //then
      expect(fakePlayer.setShuffle).not.toHaveBeenCalled();

      //cleanup
      delete video.dataset.id;
    });