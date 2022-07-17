asasass: asasass: I put it back: https://jsfiddle.net/yn5hgm4L/ What should I be doing then?

You should not be changing any bloody tests!

The tests are all good at the moment. The only complaining test is suitably complaining because a single video inappropriately has a loop property.

You should be making a change to the videoPlayer code, more specifically in the createOptions() function to make the test pass.

That is achieved by removing loop from the playerVars object.