No you are not, because that stops the test from doing its job. Put that back.
I put it back: https://jsfiddle.net/yn5hgm4L/
What should I be doing then?
Update this test?
it("inits with a playlist", function() {
//given
const videoIds = ["0dgNc5S8cLI", "mnfmQe8Mv1g", "CHahce95B1g", "2VwsvrPFr9w"];
//when
initVideoPlayer(videoIds);
//then
const playlist = options.playerVars.playlist;
expect(playlist).toBe("0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,CHahce95B1g,2VwsvrPFr9w");
expect(options.videoId).toBeUndefined();
});
You should not be changing any bloody tests!
The tests are all good at the moment. The only complaining test is suitably complaining because a single video inappropriately has a loop property.
You should be making a change to the videoPlayer code, more specifically in the createOptions() function to make the test pass.
That is achieved by removing loop from the playerVars object.
Removed: https://jsfiddle.net/3y5rtgj4/1/
We are now up to a new test?
or, do we refactor next?
or, is there nothing to refactor?
The next test would be:
playlist | none | in playerVars
options.playerVars = {
autoplay: 0,
cc_load_policy: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
//loop: 1,
//playlist,
rel: 0
};
New test:
it("single video doesn’t use playlist", function() {
//given
options = undefined;
video.dataset.id = "0dgNc5S8cLI";
//when
initVideoPlayer();
//then
const playerVars = options.playerVars;
expect(playerVars.playlist).toBeUndefined();
//cleanup
delete video.dataset.id;
});
Failed test: https://jsfiddle.net/e09myv1j/
let playlist = "";
playlist,
Pass Test: https://jsfiddle.net/e09myv1j/2/
//let playlist = "";
//playlist,
Next is refactor?
or, is there nothing to refactor?
Next test: I am stuck on this one.
shuffle | none | is shuffled
it("single video doesn’t shuffle", function() {
//given
options = undefined;
video.dataset.id = "0dgNc5S8cLI";
//when
initVideoPlayer();
//then
const playerVars = options.playerVars;
expect(shufflePlaylist.shuffle ).toBeUndefined();
//cleanup
delete video.dataset.id;
});