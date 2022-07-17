Setting up single-player tests before adding spinner

JavaScript
#1980

No you are not, because that stops the test from doing its job. Put that back.

#1981

I put it back: https://jsfiddle.net/yn5hgm4L/

What should I be doing then?

Update this test?

    it("inits with a playlist", function() {
      //given
      const videoIds = ["0dgNc5S8cLI", "mnfmQe8Mv1g", "CHahce95B1g", "2VwsvrPFr9w"];

      //when
      initVideoPlayer(videoIds);

      //then
      const playlist = options.playerVars.playlist;
      expect(playlist).toBe("0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,CHahce95B1g,2VwsvrPFr9w");
      expect(options.videoId).toBeUndefined();
    });
#1982

You should not be changing any bloody tests!

The tests are all good at the moment. The only complaining test is suitably complaining because a single video inappropriately has a loop property.

You should be making a change to the videoPlayer code, more specifically in the createOptions() function to make the test pass.

That is achieved by removing loop from the playerVars object.

#1983

Removed: https://jsfiddle.net/3y5rtgj4/1/

We are now up to a new test?

or, do we refactor next?

or, is there nothing to refactor?

The next test would be:

playlist | none | in playerVars

options.playerVars = {
      autoplay: 0,
      cc_load_policy: 0,
      controls: 1,
      disablekb: 1,
      fs: 0,
      iv_load_policy: 3,
      //loop: 1,
      //playlist,
      rel: 0
    };

New test:

    it("single video doesn’t use playlist", function() {
      //given
      options = undefined;
      video.dataset.id = "0dgNc5S8cLI";

      //when
      initVideoPlayer();

      //then
      const playerVars = options.playerVars;
      expect(playerVars.playlist).toBeUndefined();

      //cleanup
      delete video.dataset.id;
    });

Failed test: https://jsfiddle.net/e09myv1j/
let playlist = "";
playlist,

Pass Test: https://jsfiddle.net/e09myv1j/2/
//let playlist = "";
//playlist,

Next is refactor?

or, is there nothing to refactor?

Next test: I am stuck on this one.

shuffle | none | is shuffled

   it("single video doesn’t shuffle", function() {
      //given
      options = undefined;
      video.dataset.id = "0dgNc5S8cLI";

      //when
      initVideoPlayer();

      //then
      const playerVars = options.playerVars;
      expect(shufflePlaylist.shuffle ).toBeUndefined();

      //cleanup
      delete video.dataset.id;
    });