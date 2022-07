Yes, like that.

In the addPlayer() function we have the following code:

... const videoId = video.dataset.id; const options = createOptions(videoId, videoIds); if (!videoId && !videoIds.length) { throw new TypeError("A video id is needed."); } config.player = new YT.Player(video, options); ...

The createOptions line should happen after the if statement code, so that the error is thrown before calling createOptions.

Move the createOptions line down so that it is above the new YT.Player line.