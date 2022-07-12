Check that the code runs and passes after every step.
- return player from the end of the addPlayer() function
- in the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() function when addPlayer() is called, assign that (with no var, const, or let) to the player variable
- back in the addPlayer() function you can now use
const player on the
YT.Player line
I don’t understand that.
This?
Replace
config.videoIds with
player?
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
addPlayer(frameContainer, player);
}
Put
player = to the left of the addPlayer
