Setting up single-player tests before adding spinner

JavaScript
#1936

Check that the code runs and passes after every step.

  1. return player from the end of the addPlayer() function
  2. in the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() function when addPlayer() is called, assign that (with no var, const, or let) to the player variable
  3. back in the addPlayer() function you can now use const player on the YT.Player line
#1937

in the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() function when addPlayer() is called, assign that (with no var, const, or let) to the player variable

I don’t understand that.

This?

Replace config.videoIds with player?

 function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
    const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
    const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
    const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
    addPlayer(frameContainer, player);
  }
#1938

Put player = to the left of the addPlayer

