Setting up single-player tests before adding spinner

JavaScript
#1915

Here’s the code in question.

    if (videoIds) {
      playlist = createPlaylist(videoIds);
    }

Currently the createPlaylist function gets assigned to the variable called playlist, which ends up being added to the playerVars object.

I then said that “it can assign directly to options.playerVars.playlist instead.”

Does that help you to understand what needs to be done?

#1916

It’s still failing. https://jsfiddle.net/sj3d2g8r/1/

Stuck still.

    if (!videoIds) {
      options.videoId = videoId;
    }
    if (videoIds) {
      //playlist = createPlaylist(videoIds);
      options.playerVars.playlist(videoIds);
    }