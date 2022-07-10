Here’s the code in question.
if (videoIds) {
playlist = createPlaylist(videoIds);
}
Currently the createPlaylist function gets assigned to the variable called playlist, which ends up being added to the playerVars object.
I then said that “it can assign directly to options.playerVars.playlist instead.”
Does that help you to understand what needs to be done?
asasass
#1916
It’s still failing. https://jsfiddle.net/sj3d2g8r/1/
Stuck still.
if (!videoIds) {
options.videoId = videoId;
}
if (videoIds) {
//playlist = createPlaylist(videoIds);
options.playerVars.playlist(videoIds);
}