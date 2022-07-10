asasass: asasass: I am stuck. Instead of the createPlaylist() line assigning to a playlist variable, it can assign directly to options.playerVars.playlist instead. What does that mean?

Here’s the code in question.

if (videoIds) { playlist = createPlaylist(videoIds); }

Currently the createPlaylist function gets assigned to the variable called playlist, which ends up being added to the playerVars object.

I then said that “it can assign directly to options.playerVars.playlist instead.”

Does that help you to understand what needs to be done?